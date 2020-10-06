U.S. Commerce awards $15 Million in CARES Act grant to Washington State

The U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $15 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the state of Washington to develop a technical assistance program and prepare a comprehensive plan to aid the reopening of the statewide economy in response to adverse economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance, which is being administered under the authority of the bureau’s flexible Economic Adjustment Assistance program, provides a wide-range of financial assistance to eligible communities and regions as they respond to and recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments