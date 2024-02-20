U.S. BANK MAKES $15,000.00 GRANT TO FOUNDATION FOR VANCOUVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools HAS announced a significant grant of $15,000 from the U.S. Bank Foundation, solidifying its commitment to fostering educational excellence in the local community. The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools has long been a pillar of support for children and families, dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities and enriching the learning experience. Through various initiatives, the foundation addresses the diverse needs of students, ensuring they have the resources and support necessary to thrive.

The grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation will further propel the Foundation’s mission by earmarking funds for the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. The CTE program is a cornerstone in preparing students for real-world success by providing hands-on, industry-relevant skills and experiences. With this generous support from the U.S. Bank Foundation, the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools aims to expand and enhance the CTE program, enabling more students to explore and excel in fields crucial to their future and the community’s prosperity.

“We are delighted to work with the U.S. Bank Foundation in advancing our commitment to quality education,” says Jenny Thompson, Executive Director of the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools. “This generous donation will empower our CTE program, allowing us to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving job market.”

U.S. Bank and the U.S. Bank Foundation have a commitment to providing access to educational opportunities that aligns seamlessly with the goals of the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools, reflecting a shared vision of investing in the potential of future generations. The bank and its foundation recognize the importance of supporting initiatives that not only strengthen educational foundations but also foster community development.

“We believe in the power of education to transform lives and communities. We’re proud to work with organizations like the Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools to help empower youth and provide pathways to higher education so they have the tools they need for a successful future,” said Meghan Valley, community affairs manager at U.S. Bank.

This collaboration exemplifies the positive impact that community partnerships can have on local communities, showcasing how organizations like the U.S. Bank Foundation contribute to the educational ecosystem. The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools extends its gratitude to the U.S. Bank Foundation for its commitment to making a lasting difference in the lives of students and families in Vancouver.

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $663 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on “About Us.”

The Foundation for Vancouver Public Schools is an independent, 501(c)3 educational non-profit corporation established in 1988 to support Vancouver Public Schools (VPS). Governed by a volunteer board of directors made up of business, community, and education leaders, the foundation creates opportunities to cultivate and inspire student success. As an educational non-profit entity, the foundation serves students at all 40 VPS schools and programs, providing direct aid to students facing learning barriers due to economic need, as well as financial assistance for learning enrichment and mentoring programs that cannot be funded by the school district. The Foundation for VPS is supported by donations from school employees, parents, students, community members, businesses and foundations.