The Vancouver Clinic Continues Expansion in Oregon

Vancouver based the Vancouver Clinic and Humana are opening two additional medical clinics this year designed to enhance the Medicare Advantage experience for Portland area residents with Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans.

Vancouver Clinic – Lloyd Station, located at 1200 NE Broadway, will kick off its August 14, 2023 opening with a Grand Opening community event on Thursday, August 10 from 10am-noon.

This is the fourth location for the Vancouver Clinic and Humana collaboration; a fifth clinic will open its doors later this year in Happy Valley. All clinics, including two existing ones in Vancouver and another in Gresham, serve Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO Oregon plan members.

“Patients need convenient access to excellent care,” said Mark Mantei, Vancouver Clinic CEO. “Our patients benefit from an integrated care team of doctors, nurses, health coaches, nutritionists, medication management, and social services resources. They benefit from longer appointments and personalized care.”

“Vancouver Clinic shares Humana’s strong commitment to improving both the healthcare experience for our members, as well as their overall health,” said Jesse Gamez, Intermountain Region Medicare President for Humana. “This important collaboration further expands access to quality care for our Humana Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO members living in Oregon, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to build upon a healthcare model that is working so well.”

About Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned, multispecialty medical practice in the Northwest. With 460 clinicians and 1,500 employees, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded 85 years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, surgical and urgent care. For more information, visit tvc.org.