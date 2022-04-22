The Ripple Space, Vancouver’s newest event venue, is now open

A new event space is now open and available to rent in downtown Vancouver. The Ripple Space is located on the fourth floor in The Hurley Building at 275 West Third Street.

Named after the notion of the Ripple Effect, the space centers on the idea that everything we do – every conversation, every meeting, every event – makes a ripple in our community that drives us collectively toward something greater. One good choice leads to another, and positivity follows positivity.

Heidi Johnson Bixby, a Vancouver business leader and philanthropist, owns the venue and created it to offer nonprofits and businesses in Clark County a unique place to gather, create, learn and connect. The venue includes two large rooms for gathering – rented together or separately – and is ideal for board meetings, strategic planning retreats, fundraising events and milestone celebrations.

The Ripple Space is distinctive, upscale, modern and flexible. It includes a catering kitchen, a conference-style room that’s fully equipped with AV equipment such as a projector, video camera and full sound system, as well as another large room for events. The space offers spectacular views of Mt. Hood, the Columbia River and the growing Vancouver Waterfront.

“It is a beautiful space,” said Hannah Taylor, Ripple Space’s event manager. “And it’s amazing how we can transform and tailor the space to whatever kind of event is needed. It’s full of possibilities.”

Event rentals are based on an hourly rate with a discount for nonprofits. For more information, or to book a tour, visit the www.theripplespace.com.