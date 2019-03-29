The Historic Trust honors George C. Marshall Award Recipients

The Historic Trust held their annual General George C. Marshall Leadership Awards ceremony Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Brickstone Ballroom in Vancouver. The Marshall Leadership Award recognizes a person’s leadership potential, commitment to public service and strength of character. The keynote speaker was Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib with special guest speaker, Dr. Dan Miller, and hosted by presenting sponsor, Riverview Community Bank. The evening included a reception, dinner and award ceremony.

The 2019 Marshall Award adult recipient is Elizabeth Fitzgearld – Clark County Volunteer Lawyers. The adult award recognizes an up and coming leader in Clark County, 35 years old or younger and has a commitment to public service. The adult nominees were: Melissa Boles, Columbia River Mental Health Foundation, Magan Reed – Port of Vancouver, and Nicole Vigil – City of Vancouver Police Department. The 2019 Marshall Award youth recipient is Nicole Nugent – Henrietta Lacks Health and Bioscience High School. The youth award recognizes a Clark County high school senior who has demonstrated leadership, stood for social justice and motivates others to become involved. The 2019 youth nominees were: Loren Brown – La Center High School, Joshua Freitag – Seton Catholic College Prep High School, Gabriela Heras – Hudson’s Bay High School, Grace Korthius – Vancouver School of Arts & Academics, Kay’l Peck – iTech Prepartory, and Victoria Thornton – Heritage High School.

Greg Goode, CEO/President of The Historic Trust said, “The Historic Trust is honored to partner with the Vancouver community as part of our Celebration of Freedom. The Marshall Awards program is a signature event where we honor the great legacy of George Marshall, and we think that he would be very proud of this year’s candidates. Each of them displays her/his leadership skills in a variety of sectors and each will be an influencer for a better world. Special congratulations to the award recipients, Elizabeth and Nicole.”

The Historic Trust has commemorated Gen. George Marshall’s legacy as a world statesman with this award since 1989. General Marshall lived on the Fort Vancouver grounds in a Victorian home on Officer’s Row from 1936-1938. He was a Brigadier General and as a Commander of the 5th Infantry Brigade at Vancouver Barracks. Marshall also served as the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army during World War II, Secretary of State and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the development of The Marshall Plan, which assisted in rebuilding the economies of Europe and Pacific nations after the war.

