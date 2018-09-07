The Gyro Shack to open second location in Camas

The Gyro Shack has announced an upcoming location that will bring its signature gyros to East Vancouver and Camas. The restaurant, opening in late fall 2018 and situated at 315 NE 192nd Ave., Suite 306, in Union Station, will expand the brand’s authentic Mediterranean favorites into East Vancouver.

The new location will feature an indoor seating area. Owned and operated by Vince Carich and Tim Martens, a locally based entrepreneurial team that also owns and operates The Gyro Shack location in Hazel Dell, The Gyro Shack on the east side will be the second location in the area.

“The response from Vancouverites to our first restaurant has been overwhelming, and has shown that our unique Greek cuisine fits right in with what people want to eat here,” Carich said. “Our new location in Union Station is the perfect opportunity for more people in Vancouver to discover their favorite fresh, authentic gyro on our menu.”

In addition to Carich’s franchising background, Martens has more than 20 years in food service, including owning several successful wine bars.

Comments

comments