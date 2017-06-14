State Council to discuss local economy, workforce needs at Clark College

The Washington Student Achievement Council will meet at Clark College on Thursday (June 15) from 8:30 a.m. to noon to discuss Southwest Washington’s needs for a skilled and educated workforce.

A cabinet-level state agency, the nine-member council’s goal is to get more students to complete higher levels of education.

Thursday’s meeting will begin with an overview of the regional economy, followed by two panel discussions – one on employer needs and another on educational pathways.

The educational pathways discussion will involve leaders from Clark College, Lower Columbia College, WSU Vancouver and the Southwest Washington STEM Network.

Public comment is scheduled at 11:30 a.m.

