Shoreline Master Program review kicks off

The City of Vancouver is kicking off its Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review. Washington state law requires jurisdictions to undergo a periodic review process every eight years to ensure the Shoreline Master Program stays current with changes in laws and rules, remains consistent with other city plans and development regulations, and is responsive to changed circumstances, new information, and improved data. Vancouver’s periodic review will:

Review changes to the Shoreline Management Act and Ecology rules to determine if local amendments are needed to maintain compliance.

Ensure consistency with other city plans and regulations, such as the Comprehensive Plan and Critical Areas Protection ordinance.

Identify any locally-initiated amendments to respond to changed circumstances, new information or improved data.

Learn more about the project and sign up for ongoing updates at the https://www.cityofvancouver.us/ced/page/smp-periodic-review.

