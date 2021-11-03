‘Savor the Couve’ is back and ready to take orders

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) and Visit Vancouver USA are partnering again to produce the local, weekly takeout dining collaboration Savor the Couve, each Thursday through the end of February 2022. Each week, restaurants, breweries, tasting rooms and caterers will collaborate on up to 150 five-course meals, each order curated, serving two diners.

After a successful inaugural year in 2020, Savor the Couve, presented by ilani Resort and supported by Columbia Credit Union, returns on Nov. 4 to support locally owned restaurants and nonprofit organizations, and introduce diners from the Greater Vancouver region to flavors from venues they’ve yet to visit. Each week, the participating restaurants will share 150 of their favorite items or a bestseller from their menu and get their costs covered.

This year, the diners will be able to select and order online their favorite meals from the 16 themed weeks, including: Maritime Madness Seafood, Throwback Thursday, Hawaiian Inspired, Latin Inspired, The Best of Asia, Dinner for two highlighting women and people of color and more. The meals consist of two alcoholic beverages (crafted cocktails, beer or wine), appetizers, a soup/salad, two different entrées and desserts. Each meal purchase serves two, and can be purchased for $125, with $25 of every order donated to a different nonprofit each week.

“Go out and buy! You will feel good about it! You will have a delicious meal, but you’ll also be saving restaurants. And we know from restaurants who have participated in 2020 that Savor The Couve is the reason many were able to keep their doors open or reach new customers with their cuisine. The Chamber has found a unique way for people to give back to our region’s restaurants and nonprofits who are putting their heart and soul into this community; take a few Thursdays off from cooking dinner at home and purchase a Savor the Couve meal,” said Janet Kenefsky, vice president of Membership & Operations at the Chamber.

Courtesy of the Greater Vancouver Chamber

All 16 weeks of meals are currently available for purchase at shopgvchamber.com. Some menu items may be listed as coming soon, but diners can pre-order before the meals sell out. As an added benefit, ilani is giving all orders a $20 for $20 Promotional Play certificate for use at the casino. This ilani promotion will continue through the end of February 2022.

To ensure freshness, the meals will be prepared in reusable containers and placed in an insulated bag (to maintain temperatures) and handed out drive-thru style. Each week, diners will pick up their orders between 5-6 p.m. at The Diner restaurant, located at 5303 E. Mill Plain Blvd., in Vancouver. Volunteers from the nonprofit of the week, as well as staff from the Greater Vancouver Chamber, Visit Vancouver USA and ilani will be organizing take-out bags for quick distribution as cars drive through. To explore each weeks nonprofit organizations for this year’s Savor the Couve, visit shopgvchamber.com.

About Savor the Couve

Savor the Couve is a local restaurant takeout collaboration dinner, created in response to the pandemic, to support locally owned restaurants and nonprofit organizations. Each week, five restaurants will collaborate on up to 150 five-course dinners for two people, for only $125. Of every order purchased, $25 is donated to a different nonprofit organization around the region. Each week, Savor the Couve will feature five different restaurants that provide one of the courses each, introducing diners to flavors and restaurants they’ve never visited.

Beginning with the Nov. 4 dinner, each week over the next 16 weeks will feature a dining theme:

Thursday, Nov. 4: Maritime Madness Seafood

Thursday, Nov. 11: All American

Thursday, Nov. 18: Throwback Thursday

Thursday, Dec. 2: Italian Night

Thursday, Dec. 9: Brunch

Thursday, Dec. 16: Rainy Day

Thursday, Dec. 23: Southern Style

Thursday, Dec. 30: Surf & Turf

Thursday, Jan. 6: Vegan Week

Thursday, Jan. 13: Back Yard BBQ

Thursday, Jan. 20: Hawaiian Inspired

Thursday, Jan. 27: Latin Inspired

Thursday, Feb. 3: The Best of Asia

Thursday, Feb. 10: Tailgate Week

Thursday, Feb. 17: Mardi Gras

Thursday, Feb. 24: Dinner of 2 highlighting women and people of color



All weeks through February are available for pre-order at shopgvchamber.com. Restaurants are encouraged to collaborate on this series and are invited to sign up for their preferred week at https://yourchamber.typeform.com/to/QFCCg8Cc.

