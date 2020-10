Salud Wine Bar has been approved for family dining. Tuesday through Saturday, in the main dining room, families (including those under 21) are welcome to dine together. There is a new kids menu for children under the age of 10. Salud Wine Bar is open Tuesday 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information visit saludwine.com.

Comments

comments