Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation announces nursing scholarships

Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation recently awarded 22 scholarships, totaling $33,205, for the education advancement of employees at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center who have a desire to pursue a nursing career.

“I have always wanted to be a nurse,” said Zack O’Krakel, a certified hospital technician for Legacy Salmon Creek’s Medical Specialties unit. “It has been my dream to work on the front lines of patient care. This scholarship helps me achieve this goal.”

The KMR Group Foundation Nursing Scholarship Fund was established in April 2018 through a generous donation from Kate Jones and Marty Rifkin, co-founders of KMR Group Foundation. The scholarship provides up to $2,000 in support to non-R.N. Legacy Salmon Creek staff who wish to earn an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in nursing. It will supplement the tuition reimbursement available through the Legacy Educational Assistance Program.

“Legacy Salmon Creek is such an important player in Clark County’s health,” said Kate Jones, executive director and co-founder of KMR Group Foundation. “Any way KMR can help support that effort is a win for everyone.”

“I work with some amazing nurses who inspire me every day,” said Kaitlyn McWain, a certified medical assistant in the Maternal Fetal Medicine Department at Legacy Salmon Creek. “I am passionate about helping people when they need it most, but I want to do more. This scholarship allows me a chance to pursue a career in nursing.”

