Round 4 of Working Washington Grants now open

The application portal is now open for the Working Washington Grants: Round 4, for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The portal is only open now through 5 p.m. on April 9, so be sure to apply as soon as possible.

Working Washington Round 4 offers grant relief funds to small for-profit businesses, especially those that were required to close due to public health and safety measures.

Priorities for funding are:

  • Businesses required to close
  • Businesses with lost revenue as a result of closure
  • Businesses with added expenses to maintain safe operations
  • Equitable distribution of grant funds across the state and to businesses owned and operated by historically disadvantaged individuals

To apply for a Working Washington Grant, click here.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.