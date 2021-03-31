Round 4 of Working Washington Grants now open

The application portal is now open for the Working Washington Grants: Round 4, for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The portal is only open now through 5 p.m. on April 9, so be sure to apply as soon as possible.
Working Washington Round 4 offers grant relief funds to small for-profit businesses, especially those that were required to close due to public health and safety measures.
Priorities for funding are:
- Businesses required to close
- Businesses with lost revenue as a result of closure
- Businesses with added expenses to maintain safe operations
- Equitable distribution of grant funds across the state and to businesses owned and operated by historically disadvantaged individuals
To apply for a Working Washington Grant, click here.