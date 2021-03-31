Round 4 of Working Washington Grants now open

The application portal is now open for the Working Washington Grants: Round 4, for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The portal is only open now through 5 p.m. on April 9, so be sure to apply as soon as possible.

Working Washington Round 4 offers grant relief funds to small for-profit businesses, especially those that were required to close due to public health and safety measures.

Priorities for funding are:

Businesses required to close

Businesses with lost revenue as a result of closure

Businesses with added expenses to maintain safe operations

Equitable distribution of grant funds across the state and to businesses owned and operated by historically disadvantaged individuals

To apply for a Working Washington Grant, click here.

