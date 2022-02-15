Riverview Community Bank Opens New Branch in Ridgefield

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. announces the opening of its 17th branch. Riverview Community Bank is making Ridgefield home and is opening the doors with a community event on February 16 at 10:30 a.m. (the branch will open for business at noon on the 16th ) “We have been working toward a Ridgefield branch for a number of years. We are happy to connect current customers to a branch close to home and work, and we look forward to working with new customers who share our same values: community, friends and family. We have been in Southwest Washington for almost 100 years, and we are excited for this new location,” said Kevin Lycklama, President and chief executive officer.

The branch is located at 4405 S. Settler Drive, Ridgefield, Washington

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. With assets of $1.68 billion as of December 31, 2021, it is the parent company of the 98-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company.