Riverside Payments CEO recognized with awards

Riverside Payments, an industry-leading credit card processing and merchant services organization based in Vancouver, is proud to announce that its CEO Brandon Skinner has been named as one of Comparably’s Best CEOs for Women and Best CEOs for Diversity for 2022. These accolades have been awarded based on more than 15 million employee ratings across 70,000-plus U.S. companies that were measured.

When asked about the recognition, Skinner said: “This is a great leap forward for Riverside Payments. Our diligent focus on these critical people objectives continues to enhance our culture and accelerate our growth as an organization. It is our belief that the culture we are building continues to drive a world-class employee experience, thus delivering the best possible service to our customers.”

“Over the last year we have drastically transformed how we work to provide a more intentionally inclusive and embracing culture. Through this transformation we have identified a new sense of belonging across the organization and we are proud that our teams recognize and embrace it with us,” said Michael Offutt, VP of People & Performance at Riverside Payments.

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably’s platform over a 12-month period. Rankings were determined based on a combination of questions in 20 core culture metrics, from compensation and career growth to leadership and work-life balance – providing a holistic look at what it’s really like to work at Riverside Payments.

These are not the first awards that Riverside Payments has received in the first half of 2022. Riverside Payments also was named as one of the Fastest Growing Companies by both the Portland Business Journal and the Vancouver Business Journal for 2022. These awards are also a direct result of our dedication to people and providing a world-class employee experience.