Ridgefield School District Seeks Candidates for School Board

Ridgefield School District’s Board of Directors is now accepting applications to fill the District 5 Director vacancy. Zenia Bringhurst, School Board Director representing District 5 in the Ridgefield School District, has announced her resignation from the board after accepting an out-of-state job opportunity. Bringhurst has served on the school board since July 2020.

The Ridgefield School District now begins a search for highly qualified candidates to fill the vacant School Board Director position representing District 5. This will be a temporary appointment lasting until new board members are sworn in following the November 7, 2023 election.

Applications are available to download on the district’s website here. Applications are also available at the Superintendent’s Office, Ridgefield Administrative & Civic Center, 510 Pioneer Street in Ridgefield, Washington. Applications must be received in the Superintendent’s Office by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The Ridgefield School District Board of Directors consists of five members. Each Director represents one of five geographic districts in which he or she resides.

District 5 boundaries are as follows:

Starting at the intersection of I-5 and Pioneer St.

Westerly on Pioneer St to S Royle Rd

South on S Royle Rd to the 2020 Census Ridgefield city limits.

Clockwise on the 2020 Census Ridgefield city limits to S 15th St.

East on S 15th St to S Royle Rd.

Southwest on S Royle Rd to Gee Creek.

Meandering southeasterly on Gee Creek to NW 24th Ave.

South on NW 24th Ave to NW Carty Rd.

Northwest and southwesterly on NW Carty Rd to S Hillhurst Rd.

Northwest on S Hillhurst Rd to S 35th Pl

Southerly on S 35th Pl to the northern border of Section 32, Township 04, Range 01E. West 1.46 miles, more or less, on said section line to Lake River.

Northerly on Lake River to the Columbia River and the school district boundary. Counter-clockwise on the school district boundary to the southern crossing of I-5. North on I-5 to the point of the beginning.

The district reserves the right to extend the application deadline if necessary to obtain a sufficient number of applications.

The Board of Directors is the governing body of the Ridgefield School District. Directors must be a U.S. citizen and resident of the state of Washington; be a resident and qualified voter in the school district; and reside in the director district which he or she represents.