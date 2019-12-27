Ridgefield Chamber announces 2020 Board of Directors

Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has appointed the following members to its 2020 volunteer board of directors.

Officers:

  • John Rose, President with Rose Real Estate
  • Jim Holder, Vice President with NW CPA
  • Dawn Bell, Secretary with Evergreen Home Loans
  • Kali Phillips, Treasurer with Corwin Beverage

Directors:

  • Ron Rowan, Designer App Studio
  • Kelli Montei, Banner Bank
  • Kelly Narozny, Heartland Payment Systems
  • Robert Mourton, RE/MAX Riverside
  • Eric Husemoen, Global Security
  • Darcy Altizer, Matrix Roofing & Home Solutions

President John Rose states: “The Chamber is excited to support the existing and new businesses moving into Ridgefield. We are proud of the economic development happening in the community. On behalf of our members we want to make sure we maintain the thriving economy and our healthy community.”

Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce was established in 2018. The Chamber promotes and connects the Ridgefield business community with the development of goals, programs, and education cultivating growth and prosperity. For more information, visit https://www.ridgefieldchamberofcommerce.com/.

