Ridgefield Chamber announces 2020 Board of Directors

Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has appointed the following members to its 2020 volunteer board of directors.

Officers:

John Rose, President with Rose Real Estate

Jim Holder, Vice President with NW CPA

Dawn Bell, Secretary with Evergreen Home Loans

Kali Phillips, Treasurer with Corwin Beverage

Directors:

Ron Rowan, Designer App Studio

Kelli Montei, Banner Bank

Kelly Narozny, Heartland Payment Systems

Robert Mourton, RE/MAX Riverside

Eric Husemoen, Global Security

Darcy Altizer, Matrix Roofing & Home Solutions

President John Rose states: “The Chamber is excited to support the existing and new businesses moving into Ridgefield. We are proud of the economic development happening in the community. On behalf of our members we want to make sure we maintain the thriving economy and our healthy community.”

Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce was established in 2018. The Chamber promotes and connects the Ridgefield business community with the development of goals, programs, and education cultivating growth and prosperity. For more information, visit https://www.ridgefieldchamberofcommerce.com/.

