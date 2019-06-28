Revenue offers free business taxes webinar

Washington State Department of Revenue will host a free live webinar for new and small business owners on Wednesday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In offering these live webinars, Revenue aims to make it easier for small businesses to participate.

Participants will learn about Washington excise taxes, reporting classifications, deductions, sales tax collection and record-keeping requirements. During the webinar, the facilitator will answer specific questions related to your business. Continuing education credit is also available.

To register, email dorwebinar@dor.wa.gov with the following: your name, company name, phone number and email address.Contact Revenue’s Rick Stedman with any questions about the workshop at 360-705-6624 or rickst@dor.wa.gov. The deadline to register is Tuesday, July 9. Revenue offers several ways for businesses to learn about taxes. Visit the education page to view a complete schedule and to register for upcoming workshops. Business owners can also watch a short streaming video version of the workshop online.

