Remodeled Homes Tour features virtual & in-person options

Two days of expert home remodeling advice and inspiration can be found on Oct. 16 and 17 at the Columbia Credit Union Remodeled Homes Tour, presented by Contract Furnishings Mart and DeWils Fine Cabinetry.

Projects this year include full renovations, kitchen makeovers, outdoor living space additions, exterior updates and much more. Featured remodelers include A.C.T. Builders, Bridge City Contracting, Design Doctors Construction, NW Kitchen Designs, ReNew Creations LLC and Scherer Enterprises.

Homes participating in the in-person tour (Projects 1-4) are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. Addresses and directions to each home will be posted on the Remodeled Homes Tour website on Friday, Oct. 15. Admission is $10 for adults and children ages 13 & up. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets must be pre-purchased online at www.RemodeledHomesTour.com.

Expert home remodeling advice and inspiration can also be found during the virtual format of the tour. Projects 5-8 are viewable via virtual tour only; the BIA will be releasing videos Oct. 16 – 23 on www.RemodeledHomesTour.com and the BIA’s Facebook and YouTube and social media channels.

All participants in the Remodeled Homes Tour are members of the Remodelers of Clark County (ROCC), a council of the Building Industry Association of Clark County. ROCC members are a group of local contractors and businesses holding themselves to the highest standard, who support each other professionally. ROCC members will be on-hand at each of the in-person projects to answer questions and offer remodeling insight.

