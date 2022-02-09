Real Living Real Estate & Windermere combine to form Windermere Northwest Living

Windermere Northwest Living

Real Living The Real Estate Group, A regional real estate company has agreed to affiliate with Seattle-based Windermere Real Estate. Real Living The Real Estate Group will combine resources with local offices of Windermere to become Windermere Northwest Living, with Chad and Hollie Sessions as majority owners. The operational transition date is March 1, 2022.

The change was prompted when Home Services of America, a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced in September 2021 that it would discontinue the national Real Living brand, leaving the Sessions and Real Living The Real Estate Group without an affiliation going forward.

Over the past decade, Real Living The Real Estate Group has grown to more than 100 agents serving residential real estate and property management clients across Southwest Washington, Longview and Portland. The brokerage had grown to become one of the top five residential real estate brands in southwest Washington.

“Although we initially anticipated operating as an independent real estate brokerage, we became intrigued by the prospects of affiliating with Windermere Real Estate, which is privately held and based in our home state,” said Chad Sessions, who along with wife Hollie, formed Real Living The Real Estate Group in 2011.

“As we explored possibilities with the Jacobi family, we recognized that together we would be better. We appreciated the earlier work of Gerry Dowdy and Trent Latshaw in building Windermere’s presence. We certainly share similar values in empowering experienced sales associates, building lifelong client relationships and giving back to the community.”

Combined, the Windermere Northwest Living operation will be among the top two residential real estate brands in the region, operating with more than 220 associates.

Sessions said the community will begin seeing Windermere Northwest Living signs in neighborhoods in the coming weeks. The new company is expected to consolidate overlapping offices across its southwest Washington and Longview service areas in the months ahead.

Comments

comments