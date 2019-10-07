Public invited to review plans for Providence Academy Phase II 

Marathon Development will present design plans for Phase II of the Aegis Development of the Providence Academy for public comment on Oct. 16. The Historic Trust and Marathon Development have formed a Providence Academy Advisory Team, comprised of architecture, design and development professionals, and community stakeholders, to formulate design recommendations from the public comments for Aegis Phase II. Marathon Development has completed the preliminary design of Aegis Phase II on the northern portion of the Providence Academy site. Aegis Phase II includes two multi-family buildings, a parking structure and an estimated 74,000 square feet of open space. Future work on the Academy by The Historic Trust includes rehabilitation of the north gallery porches, site planning, upgrades to HVAC, installation of additional interpretive elements and interior preservation. The open house for the public to view and comment on the Aegis Phase II development plans is scheduled from 4p.m. to 7p.m. in Providence Hall at Providence Academy, 400 E. Evergreen Blvd. in Vancouver. Renderings of the site including Aegis Phase II have been released on The Historic Trust’s website. Marathon Development is submitting a building permit application this fall for Phase I of its Aegis development and construction and is estimated to begin in early to mid-2020.

