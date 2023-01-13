Prospective students invited to Preview Day at WSU Vancouver

Prospective college students are invited to Washington State University Vancouver’s Preview Day Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. Check in begins at 9:45 a.m. in the Dengerink Administration Building. During the two-hour program, guests will learn about WSU Vancouver’s admissions process, what it’s like to be a student and the basics of paying for college.

Meet admissions counselors when they provide a campus overview, as well as admissions requirements and how to apply. Hear from financial aid experts about how to apply for grants, loans and scholarships to help make college affordable. Student Ambassadors will provide optional campus tours. Other current students will give insight into campus life, academics and student support services. All guests will have the opportunity to go home with WSU prizes.

This event is free and open to the public. RSVP to vancouver.wsu.edu/preview. Parking is free on weekends. WSU Vancouver is located at 14204 NE Salmon Creek Ave., in Vancouver, east of the 134th Street exit from either I-5 or I-205, or via C-Tran bus service. Find a campus map at vancouver.wsu.edu/map.