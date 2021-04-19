Property tax deferral for businesses with real property

Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper today announced she is accepting property tax deferral applications from business owners of real property who were financially impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. This program is a result of ESHB 1332, which provides for a deferral of 2021 property taxes through a payment agreement.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday morning signed the bill into law. The law contains an emergency clause and takes effect immediately.

“I have been closely tracking property tax legislation that will impact Clark County property owners, and ESHB 1332 is one of those bills,” said Topper. “I encourage businesses with real property who think they qualify to submit their application for an extension of payment by the April 30, 2021, deadline.”

Due to the limited application timeframe the Treasurer’s Office team has dedicated resources to ensure all applications are reviewed in a timely manner.

Currently, all real and personal property in Washington is subject to property tax, unless a specific exemption is provided by law. Real property includes all land, buildings, structures or permanent improvements on land, permanent fixtures on land, standing timber or water rights.

Changes to the law

ESHB 1332 requires county treasurers to grant a deferral of unpaid, nondelinquent 2021 property taxes due for qualifying businesses via establishment of a payment plan. To qualify a business must:

Demonstrate a loss of at least 25% of revenue for calendar year 2020 compared to calendar year 2019.

A deferral must be requested from the county treasurer on forms developed by the Department of Revenue.

Penalties and interest are not to be applied to taxes due under the deferral payment plan so long as the terms of the payment plan are fully met.

An owner of real property receiving a deferral must pass on the entire benefit to a tenant or sublessee if the tenant or sublessee is required by the lease or other contract to pay the property tax expense of the owner.

A request for a deferral must be made by April 30, 2021, and applicants must certify, under penalty of perjury, that the information in a request is true and correct.

For more information or to inquire about the deferral, contact the Treasurer’s Office at taxrequests@clark.wa.gov or call 564-397-6038 or visit www.clark.wa.gov/treasurer.

