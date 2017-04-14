Port of Vancouver sets record mark for tonnage

The Port of Vancouver recorded 7.49 million metric tons of cargo across its docks in 2016, nearly eight percent more than the 2015 record of 6.95 million metric tons.

The port attributed the increase to grains, wind energy and copper cargo.

“In nine years at the Port of Vancouver, I’ve never seen tonnage like this,” said port CEO Julianna Marler in a press release. “It’s a testament to the investments we and our partners have made to provide world-class rail and marine services, access to efficient transportation and excellent customer service.”

According to the port, exports climbed to 6.32 million metric tons in 2016 – a 14 percent increase over the previous year. However, 2016 imports were down 17 percent.

Despite the gains in overall tonnage, the port said fluctuations in currency and the global economy contributed to a slight decline in operating revenue, which decreased from $38.2 million to $35.9 million.

The Port of Vancouver USA has logged record tonnage for the past three years.

