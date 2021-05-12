Port of Woodland will celebrate two new industrial parks with June 4 event

The Port of Woodland Commission is celebrating two new industrial parks coming to Woodland. The completion of infrastructure for Centennial Industrial Park will be completed in May along with all lots either under contract or sold at the new site.

The Port Commission is also celebrating the upcoming groundbreaking of Rose Way Industrial Park, across the street from Centennial, that in its full development will house six Port buildings ranging from 15,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet. The Port will be constructing the site infrastructure and the Rose Way as its first phase of construction in starting this summer and wrapping up by the end of the year. Two buildings will be constructed in 2022, including one 23,000-square-foot building for future industrial and manufacturing tenants. The Port Commission approved, at their special meeting on May 11, to seek additional state CERB funding for two more buildings, including a 15,000-square-foot building and another 23,000-square-foot building. This application will be submitted towards the end of May and the Port would know of any potential award in July.

“The level of interest in Woodland is incredible. Bringing in family wage jobs and more industry here and these new companies at Centennial are exciting assets to the region,” said Port Commission President Bob Wile, adding, “the Port’s ability to move dirt, attract new companies and meet our mission statement has been the primary focus of the Port Commission.”

The Port will host a dual celebration for the ribbon cutting for Centennial and groundbreaking for Rose Way on June 4, 2021, at the Port’s Guild-Klady Centennial Orchard that is located next to the Port Administration building of 1608 Guild Road. The event will be a socially distanced occasion to meet Gov. Inslee’s mandate on events and will begin at 2 p.m. Virtual tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ribbon-cuttingground-breaking-for-centennial-and-rose-way-industrial-parks-tickets-151995511667.

“We have had an amazing team working on these projects,” said Commission Secretary Paul Cline. “Gibbs & Olson designed, engineered and oversaw the construction of Centennial Industrial Park. Rotschy Inc. and their subcontractors completed the actual construction, and HHPR designed and engineered for Rose Way Industrial Park. We look forward to working with the selected contractor to complete the construction of this second park and are pleased to have Gibbs & Olson to again to oversee this stage of the construction project. We are grateful for the funding support from Cowlitz County Commissioners for Howard Way, Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board for all three projects and the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration for Rose Way Industrial Park.”

“We at the Port of Woodland are so thankful, grateful and honored to have this much support locally, statewide and nationally to have made these two parks happen,” Cline continued. “So many resources have made these two parks happen.”

The Port has recently sold lots to Gar & Hatt/ Columbia Precast Products to expand their current facility, C&G Properties that will bring three companies to the park including Smithco Manufacturing, Best Fit Gasket and Action Fasteners and recently went under contract with the remaining lots with Hewn Elements.

“The City of Woodland applauds the Port of Woodland’s continued success. The Centennial and Rose Way projects will be a great benefit to the community by providing family wage jobs and tax base,” said Peter Boyce, City of Woodland city administrator.

The opening of the bid and award of contractor for Rose Way has been delayed for one week due to bid addendums. The Port Commission will award the contract on May 18 at their regular meeting (rescheduled from May 20 due to scheduling conflicts).

