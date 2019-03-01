Port of Vancouver USA wins engineering award

The Port of Vancouver USA’s West Vancouver Freight Access project won a 2019 Engineering Excellence Grand Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies Oregon.

Port Director of Engineering and Project Delivery Monty Edberg, who led a team of staff and consultants for more than 10 years to see WVFA to completion, presented the award to the port’s Board of Commissioners during a recent public meeting. Omaha, Neb.-based engineering firm HDR was the port’s prime consultant on WVFA and submitted the project for a 2019 Engineering Excellence Award.

WVFA was one of four projects in Southern Washington and Northern Oregon that received a Grand Award this year. The top award – Project of the Year – went to the City of Vancouver’s Waterfront Park.

