Port of Vancouver USA wins engineering award

The Port of Vancouver USA’s West Vancouver Freight Access project won a 2019 Engineering Excellence Grand Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies Oregon.

Port Director of Engineering and Project Delivery Monty Edberg, who led a team of staff and consultants for more than 10 years to see WVFA to completion, presented the award to the port’s Board of Commissioners during a recent public meeting. Omaha, Neb.-based engineering firm HDR was the port’s prime consultant on WVFA and submitted the project for a 2019 Engineering Excellence Award.

WVFA was one of four projects in Southern Washington and Northern Oregon that received a Grand Award this year. The top award – Project of the Year – went to the City of Vancouver’s Waterfront Park.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.