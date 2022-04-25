Port of Vancouver USA receives 13th consecutive clean audit

The Port of Vancouver USA received its 13th consecutive clean audit from the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) on April 18, 2022. The audit period was from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021. No deficiencies were found.

“A 13th consecutive clean audit highlights how committed the Port of Vancouver is to using public resources responsibly,” said Julianna Marler, CEO of the Port of Vancouver USA. “I’m incredibly proud of the entire staff for the pride they have in their work, including maintaining detailed records.”

The SAO audits ports across Washington state each year, examining a wide range of programs and processes.

At the Port of Vancouver, the SAO examined accounts receivable – billing for marine terminal revenues; tenant leases – compliance with contract terms and billings; accounts payable – general disbursements, employee reimbursements, and credit cards; procurement – purchases and purchasing exemptions; compliance with public works projects – prevailing wages, change orders and retainage requirements; financial condition – reviewed for indications of financial distress; selected IT security policies, procedures, practices, and controls protecting financial systems, IT systems and data; open public meetings – compliance with minutes, meetings and executive session requirements.

Read the port’s full 2021 Accountability Audit Report and Financial Statements Audit Report.