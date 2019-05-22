Port of Vancouver USA earns Community Outreach Award

The Washington Public Ports Association (WPPA) has recognized the Port of Vancouver USA with the Community Outreach Award for its annual Lecture Series.

The Community Outreach Award recognizes a port effort or project that engages the citizens of the port district in a positive manner on a community issue. Each year, the port’s Lecture Series covers topics ranging from “The Mighty Columbia—Our Working River” to “How Washington Grains Feed the World.” Each lecture topic is carefully selected to educate and inform the community about the importance of our natural resources, trade and economic development. Since its launch in 2017, the port Lecture Series has been attended by more than 1,000 community members.

“The Lecture Series has been an incredible opportunity to reach out to, and connect with the community in a way we never have before,” said CEO Julianna Marler. “We are grateful to the many organizations and individuals that dedicated their time and expertise to make these lectures happen.”

“I’m very proud of our staff’s hard work and honored by WPPA’s recognition of our community outreach program,” Marler said.

The Lecture Series included in the award submission were:

Feb. 13, 2017: The Mighty Columbia – Our Working River featuring Paul Amos with Columbia River Pilots and Kristin Meira with Pacific Northwest Waterways Association.

Feb. 23, 2017: Railroading 101 featuring the port’s Director of Operation and Rail Manager.

April 27, 2017: 1 Great Region, 3 Great Ports featuring the CEOs of all three Clark County ports: the Port of Vancouver USA, Port of Ridgefield and Port of Camas-Washougal

May 2, 2017: Marine Operations 101 – Meet ILWU Local #4 featureing members of the International Longshore Workers Union Local #4.

March 20, 2018: Awful and Magnificent Grandeur – Navigating the Columbia Bar with the Columbia Bar Pilots featuring Capt. Dan Jordan of the Columbia Bar Pilots.

April 3, 2018: Tugs and Barges, Workhorses of the Columbia-Snake River System featuring Rob Rich of Shaver Transportation.

April 10, 2018: Great Western Malting – Tradition and Innovation in Malting featuring Great Western Malting President Mike O’Toole and Malt Innovation Center Manager Teri Fahrendorf.

May 2, 2018: “State of the Port” presentation featuring CEO Julianna Marler.

March 6, 2019: Maintaining our Dams and Waterways – the work of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, featuring Kevin Brice, Deputy District Engineer for Project Management.

April 9, 2019: From Seed to Table: How Washington Grains Feed the World featuring Joe Bippert of the Washington Grain Commission.

May 1, 2019: The Fascinating World of Washington State’s Public Ports featuring Eric Johnson of WPPA.

May 30, 2019: “State of the Port” presentation featuring CEO Julianna Marler.

The port accepted the award at WPPA’s 2019 Spring Meeting in Spokane on May 17.

