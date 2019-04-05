Port of Vancouver reports record-breaking cargo tonnage

The Port of Vancouver USA has logged record-breaking cargo tonnage for the fifth year in a row, with 2018 coming in at 8.1 million metric tons. This marks an 8.3 percent increase over the record of 7.5 million metric tons in 2017.

“By continuing to invest in critical infrastructure and diversifying our portfolio of cargoes and customers, we were able to deliver another record year during a time of significant uncertainty in global trade,” said Port CEO Julianna Marler. “It’s a testament to the hard work of our staff, customers and labor partners, whose daily efforts keep cargoes moving and lend vitality and stability to our local and regional economies.”

Total imports increased by 6.2 percent, climbing from 1.24 million metric tons in 2017 to a record-breaking 1.32 million metric tons in 2018. Steel commodities continue to be the largest imports at the Port of Vancouver by volume, and in 2018 the port moved 830,912 metric tons – an increase of 16.6 percent. Subaru also had another record-breaking year by importing 91,544 vehicles – 4.1 percent more than the previous year.

Overall exports increased by 8.7 percent in 2018, with strong gains in several commodities. Corn exports climbed an impressive 61.3 percent and copper concentrate increased by 40.7 percent, thanks to continued strong demand in Asia.

Fluctuations in currency and the global economy had an impact in 2018, but the port’s continued tonnage growth contributed to an increase in operating revenue from $36 million to $38 million in 2018.

The Port of Vancouver USA expects to see continued growth in autos, steel, minerals, wind energy components and grain in 2019.

