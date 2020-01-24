Port of Kalama’s Spencer Creek Business Park now available for development

The Port of Kalama announced that the Spencer Creek Business Park is now available for development and lease. Located north of Kalama River Road right off of Interstate 5, the much-anticipated business park offers 70 acres of developable commercial property that will support a mix of light industrial and commercial ventures. Since 2014, the Port has invested in the preliminary infrastructure and construction of the site including filling and grading, installation of stormwater treatment systems, and road improvements to make way for new commercial development. While East Port will be built out over 20 years, business park construction and operational activities are projected to support more than 1,000 jobs and millions of dollars in new local economic activity.

Interested developers and businesses should contact Liz Newman, marketing manager, Port of Kalama, 360-673-2379.

