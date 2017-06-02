Port of Kalama honored for economic vitality

The Port of Kalama recently received the Pathways 2020 “Community Champions Award for Economic Vitality.” The award is given to organizations that excel at creating jobs, employee wellness, training, employable skills, new or expanding business, transportation, financial security, reducing poverty and higher wages.

“This award reflects our planning and collaboration with community and business partners to ensure environmental and economic balance to create good jobs, investments in community amenities, and a quality of life like none other,” said Troy Stariha, president, Port of Kalama Board of Commissioners.

Pathways 2020 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving quality of life in Cowlitz County through partnerships, resource mobilization, strategic planning and program development.

