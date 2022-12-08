Port Community Fund accepting applications for 2023

The Port of Vancouver USA is excited to help support local projects and has opened its community fund once again for applications. The fund supports projects and programs that align with the port’s mission of economic development, workforce development and trade and tourism promotion.

The port has budgeted $10,000 for the program in 2023. Through a competitive application process, the port will award funds to one or more projects that meet program goals and are located within port district boundaries.

“We’ve already had some amazing projects completed with port funds,” said Julie Rawls, community relations manager. “And we are looking forward to helping even more projects in the coming year.”

Most recently the community fund assisted students in a Vancouver Public Schools construction trades program purchase construction materials to build a shed from the ground up. Funds assisted Columbia Play Project with kits for children that teach about healthy water and ecosystems. And in a project with the Vancouver Farmers Market, marginalized community members were provided with free booth space and training on entrepreneurship on how to be successful market vendors.

The program overview and application are currently available on the port’s website.

Submissions are due by Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Successful applications have one year from the date of the award to spend the funds. Questions about the program can be directed to Julie Rawls at jrawls@portvanusa.com or 360-823-5297.