PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Both Awarded ‘A’ Grade

Both PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview were awarded ‘A’ grades in the spring 2023 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, awards grades to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures.

The rating program looks at medical errors, accidents, injuries, infections, and considers what systems the hospitals follow to prevent them. The grading system is updated twice a year, is peer-reviewed and free to the public. Full grade details on both locations can be viewed at hospitalsafetygrade.org.

In a press release, Sean Gregory, PeaceHealth Southwest Chief Executive said, “Providing safe, high-quality care for all remains essential to our mission. Even as we continue to face challenges in healthcare, our caregivers and physicians never waiver from working hard to ensure safety and quality while delivering exceptional care to our community every day.”