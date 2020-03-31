PeaceHealth Southwest accepting donations

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has implemented a process to collect supplies from the community for use in treating patients with COVID-19. Needed supplies include:

  • Lab testing supplies (swabs, reagent, transport media)
  • Personal protective equipment (PPE; masks, gowns, face shields)
  • Sanitization supplies

If you would like to donate any of these supplies, please send a description and your contact information to RSSW-COVID19-SWSUPPLIES@PEACEHEALTH.ORG and you will be contacted.

Additionally, the PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation has established a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Online donations are being accepted to support local medical needs during this time at www.peacehealth.org/foundation/sw-washington/donate-now

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.