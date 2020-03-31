PeaceHealth Southwest accepting donations

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has implemented a process to collect supplies from the community for use in treating patients with COVID-19. Needed supplies include:

Lab testing supplies (swabs, reagent, transport media)

Personal protective equipment (PPE; masks, gowns, face shields)

Sanitization supplies

If you would like to donate any of these supplies, please send a description and your contact information to RSSW-COVID19-SWSUPPLIES@PEACEHEALTH.ORG and you will be contacted.

Additionally, the PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation has established a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Online donations are being accepted to support local medical needs during this time at www.peacehealth.org/foundation/sw-washington/donate-now

