PeaceHealth recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

PeaceHealth has been recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, https://www.springbuk.com/our-insights/healthiest-100-magazine-2018/, an awards program presented by the Healthiest Employers(r) and Springbuk.

The national award acknowledges the success of PeaceHealth’s employee wellness program spanning all PeaceHealth facilities across Alaska, Oregon and Washington.

More than 1,000 top wellness programs across the country were evaluated for the award, which measures employee participation, health outcomes, leadership commitment and more. PeaceHealth is one of only 11 employers in the Pacific Northwest to earn the designation.

PeaceHealth’s wellness program takes a holistic approach by focusing on short-term and long-term financial health, nutrition, stress management and physical fitness of its employees.

“At PeaceHealth, we believe wellness is contagious,” said Susan Bruechner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for PeaceHealth. “We’re extremely proud of our program’s unique, holistic approach and its ability to extend our culture of wellness to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

PeaceHealth’s program fosters a culture of wellness by offering an interactive, personalized wellness platform with health-related resources and rewards. For example, all employees receive a free Fitbit device for enrolling and completing a voluntary biometric screening. Employees can also earn monetary incentives throughout the year by tracking healthy habits and engaging in friendly competitions with coworkers, family and friends.

A variety of healthy offerings are available at PeaceHealth facilities, including gyms, walking trails, flu shot clinics, healthy vending machines and discounted healthy food options.

“We’re extremely grateful for our caregivers’ outstanding dedication to personal and community wellness,” Bruechner said. “Our caregivers lay it on the line every day for our patients. To provide great care, we believe they must also receive great care.”

PeaceHealth’s health and wellness goals also extend beyond its employees to include patients, families and its communities. This can be seen through innovative community partnerships to address social determinants of health, as well as PeaceHealth’s Healthy You platform, which is available to anyone and everyone and offers classes, webinars, recipes and much more to support people on their wellness journey.

The Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America award culminates the conclusion of the year-long wellness awards program that Healthiest Employers(r) hosts in over 40 cities across the United States. PeaceHealth was previously ranked No. 3 in the Portland Business Journal’s list of Healthiest Employers of Oregon for organizations with 5,000 or more employees. Each of the winning organizations is considered an exemplary leader for the effectiveness of their community health and wellness initiatives.

“This year’s winners comprise our strongest class of healthy workplaces since we launched the program nine years ago,” said Rod Reasen, co-founder of the Healthiest Employers(r) Award Program and Springbuk. “This year’s Healthiest 100 Workplaces include organizations as small as 19 full-time employees and as large as over 150,000 employees. They span nearly every industry, size, geography and include both private and public organizations.”

