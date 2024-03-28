PeaceHealth receives $1 Million in Federal Funds for Emergency Department Expansion

PeaceHealth Southwest has announced receipt of a $1 million federal grant to support the facility’s Emergency Department expansion. The funding, made possible through the support of U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, was approved by Congress Friday, March 23, as part of its Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations package. In total, Congress allocated $242 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for Washington projects. As shared in a news release from Sen. Murray’s office, the funding package included allocations to protect and strengthen investments in “our kids’ education, people’s health, families’ pocketbooks, our national security, and so much more.”

In addition to $22 million from community support, this $1 million allocation for PeaceHealth Southwest will be used to help offset construction costs, furnishings, and equipment for the Community Health Hub, a unique initiative that will provide 24-hour non-medical care to Emergency Department patients experiencing behavioral health issues, addiction, homelessness, food insecurity, and domestic violence.

As part of the grant application submitted by PeaceHealth, community partners weighed in, supporting the need for onsite social services to meet the non-medical needs of patients – all under one roof.

“We thank Senator Murray for acknowledging the health care needs of our community,” said Tracey Fernandez, PeaceHealth Southwest interim chief executive. “As the busiest emergency department in a region that continues to grow, this expansion will allow us to continue providing quality emergency care in a state-of-the art facility while also bringing essential social services onsite. By treating the whole person – body and spirit – we are providing the right care, in the right way, at the right time.”

The PeaceHealth Southwest Emergency Department sees more than 75,000 patients a year and serves as the Level II Trauma Center for the region. As a part of its nonprofit Mission, PeaceHealth is called to provide comprehensive care for all, especially those who face barriers to health and wellness.

“As Clark County’s largest employer, PeaceHealth is honored to serve as an anchor institution in collaboration with community-based organizations,” Fernandez said. “Our caregivers and providers work hard every day to uplift the health and wellbeing of individuals, families, and our community as a whole.”

About PeaceHealth: PeaceHealth, based in Vancouver, Wash., is a not-for-profit Catholic health system offering care to communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. PeaceHealth has approximately 16,000 caregivers, a group practice with more than 1,200 providers and 10 medical centers serving both urban and rural communities throughout the Northwest.