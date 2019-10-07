PeaceHealth partners with Premier Inc. on drug supply

PeaceHealth has partnered with Premier Inc. to leverage its ProvideGx™ program to ensure that physicians and patients have access to drugs that would otherwise be in short supply. As part of the effort, PeaceHealth will work through ProvideGx to source safe, high-quality drugs on the national drug shortage list, as well as those in categories that lack competition.

PeaceHealth is taking a leading role as one of 20 participating members on ProvideGx’s planning committee, which represents over 1,000 Premier member hospitals nationwide.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.