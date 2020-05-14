PeaceHealth Family Medicine Clinic has reopened

The PeaceHealth Family Medicine Clinic at 505 NE 87th Ave., in Vancouver, which temporarily closed in early April, has reopened. The clinic’s staff has returned, and patients are being seen via video visits and in-person.

“We deeply appreciate the understanding and flexibility of our patients during these challenging times of COVID-19. We remain proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the curve is flattening and the clinic is open to safely serve your healthcare needs,” said Robyn Taylor, clinic manager for 87th, Fisher’s and Union Station Clinics.

Several safety measures in place include pre-screening before patients arrive, temperature checks for anyone entering the clinic, requirement of masks for all patients and caregivers, new seating arrangements, signs, and other means to support safe physical distancing, and deep cleaning and sanitizing to PeaceHealth’s strict medical standards.

To schedule an appointment today:

Call the clinic office at 360-735-8100.

Log in to the MyPeaceHealth patient portal to schedule a video visit or in-person appointment.

Register for a MyPeaceHealth account to schedule online, see test results and more.

