PeaceHealth Family Birth Center named to list of nation’s best

For the second consecutive year, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has been named to an elite list of the best maternity hospitals in the United States. The list, compiled and published by Newsweek, is based on data from the Leapfrog Group – a national nonprofit organization that reports on the safety and quality performance of U.S. healthcare facilities.

“We’re pleased to be recognized again for this honor,” said Barbara James, RN, Director of Women and Children’s Services at PeaceHealth Southwest. “Our team works very hard to provide the best possible birth experience for the families in our care. We’re endlessly striving to enhance our services, and these results confirm that we are an excellent choice for moms wanting a safe, comfortable place to start life with their new little one.”



PeaceHealth Southwest is one of only seven hospitals in Washington to make Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Hospitals, and the only one in Southwest Washington. The list includes a total of 217 U.S. hospitals, each selected by Leapfrog for low rates of C-section, episiotomy, early elective deliveries, and for following important protocols to protect moms and babies. The best hospitals have also demonstrated their ability to protect patients from preventable harm by receiving an A or B in the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

