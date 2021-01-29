PeaceHealth acquires primary care clinic in Camas

PeaceHealth has recently acquired Lacamas Medical Group in Camas.

“Providing quality primary care services and expanding access to the Camas community is our top priority,” says Chris Wheelock, MD, vice president and medical director of PeaceHealth Medical Group, Columbia Network. “We look forward to serving the community.”

The clinic is currently closed for some facility and technology upgrades and will reopen Feb. 1, as PeaceHealth Lacamas Clinic. Most of the same providers and staff of Lacamas Medical Group have chosen to join PeaceHealth and remain with the clinic. If they choose, current patients can keep their provider and remain a patient at the clinic.

Upon reopening, the clinic will continue providing Occupational Health services while also seeking to expand same day/walk-in care as well as primary care services to the surrounding community. Additionally, the clinic will offer online scheduling as well onsite X-ray and lab services.

If you are interested in making an appointment with PeaceHealth Lacamas Clinic, call 360-729-8234 or visit the website peacehealth.org/phmg/lacamas.

