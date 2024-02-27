Peace Health to open new Orchards clinic

PeaceHealth will open a new primary care clinic, PeaceHealth Orchards Clinic, on Monday, March 4, offering primary care services for the whole family. Prior to the opening, PeaceHealth will hold an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

The clinic, located near the Vancouver Mall at 9330 NE Vancouver Mall Drive, will be staffed by a comprehensive healthcare team including two providers, Sophia Kim, MD and Lisa Rinker, MD.

The unique layout, the first-of-its-kind for PeaceHealth, is designed for greater collaboration of the care team and ease of check-in for patients. Patients, if able, have the opportunity to electronically check-in and self-room themselves in their designated exam room.

“We are pleased to open a primary care clinic at this location as we know there is a growing need for primary care services in the Orchards area,” shares Leon McCook, MD, Chief Medical Officer of PeaceHealth Medical Group, Columbia Network. “Our care team is excited about the unique design aimed at improving the efficiency of how we deliver care while also improving how patients experience receiving care,” added McCook.

Clinic hours of operations will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Same-day appointments and online scheduling will be available for established patients. Later in the summer, the clinic expects to add primary care plus+ services with extended hours available to both PeaceHealth and non-PeaceHealth patients. More information about the clinic can be found at www.peacehealth.org/orchards

