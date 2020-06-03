Parks commission seeks volunteer board members

The City of Vancouver is seeking local parks and recreation enthusiasts to fill three vacancies on its Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission (PRAC). The deadline to apply for these positions is 5 p.m., Friday, June 26.

PRAC is a 10-member volunteer citizen’s group made up of city residents, two school district representatives and a liaison from the Parks Foundation of Clark County. The commission advises Vancouver City Council and city staff on needs, plans and programs necessary to provide an adequate system of parks, open space, playgrounds, facilities and recreation services to the residents of Vancouver.

Commissioners serve three-year terms and meet from 3 to 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at Vancouver City Hall, 415 W. Sixth St., as well as occasional special meetings.

In order to serve on PRAC, applicants must live within the Vancouver City limits, and be available for an interview with Vancouver City Councilmembers on Wednesday, July 8. All three positions are currently held by individuals whose terms are expiring and all of these individuals may reapply. Per Vancouver City Council policy, all incumbents who wish to reapply for their positions will be re-interviewed along with any qualifying applicants.

Applications may be submitted online at www.cityofvancouver.us/boards or contact the Boards and Commission Coordinator at bc_coordinator@cityofvancouver.us or 360-487-8600.Visit www.cityofvancouver.us/prac to learn more about PRAC, including links to past meeting minutes and agendas.

Comments

comments