Pacific Lifestyle Homes integrates technology with homebuying

With national and local stay-at-home orders in place, Pacific Lifestyle Homes launched several initiatives to allow the new home sales process to continue. It has adapted appointments to continue over several platforms – Facetime, Zoom and Google Hangouts. Virtual home tours and virtual walk-throughs continue using Matterport. The company has also offered interactive floor plans allowing potential buyers to map out the home of their dreams.

Pacific Lifestyle Homes expects to continue enhancing its virtual sales process until at least May 4, when the local stay-at-home order gets reviewed. At this time, in person appointments are available by appointment only.

Comments

comments