Pacific Lifestyle Homes announces upcoming Vancouver community

Pacific Lifestyle Homes, a leading Northwest homebuilder, recently announced their upcoming new community in Vancouver.

The new community is Woodside Creek, which will feature 39 homes. Most homesites are situated on 6,500-9,000-square-foot home sites. The neighborhood is conveniently located with easy access to I-205.

Homebuyers will enjoy two area parks as well as Dakota Dog Park. The neighborhood also features picturesque Fifth Plain Creek and walking trails, nearby dining, shopping and the nearby Camas Meadows Golf Course. Home pricing will start in the upper $500s. Sales are scheduled to begin soon.

Unique to the Woodside Creek neighborhood will be an age-restricted section that will be available to buyers who are 55 years of age or older. Other areas of the neighborhood will be available to buyers without an age requirement.

Woodside Creek is located in the Evergreen School District. Elementary school is Pioneer Elementary, middle school is Frontier Middle School and the high school is Union High School.

“We are really thrilled to open Woodside Creek. The neighborhood offers a unique blend of multi-generational options. 55 and better buyers will appreciate the tranquility of the age restricted section,” said Mark Kesling, sales operations manager for Pacific Lifestyle Homes.

The floor plans selected for the neighborhood include some of the company’s most popular ranging from 1,900-3,600 square feet, with 2-5 bedrooms and 2-4.5 bathrooms. Buyers can choose from a variety of two-story, single-level, and master on the main home plans. Pacific Lifestyle Homes offers more than 30 home designs.

Home designs in Woodside Creek will offer features like include lofts, bonus rooms and dens that could be transformed into whatever space the buyer wishes. Buyers can choose from a productive home office, media room, hobby space, home gym or simply a second family room to unwind and relax.

Pacific Lifestyle Homes offers buyers the opportunity to visit their 5,000-square-foot design center, the largest builder design center in the northwest. Buyers are able to view six kitchen displays, including two “chef kitchens.” Also on display are four bathroom displays, including the popular walk-in shower, featuring floor to ceiling tile. Other features include various fireplace options, hardware, hard surfaces and more.

All homes in the neighborhood include: a complimentary finish package including features such as “Smart Home” technology, granite or quartz tile countertops, first floor 9’ ceilings, stainless steel appliances, hand scraped or smooth plank hardwood floors, tile bathroom floors in the master suite, a USB wall charger and standard front and landscaping.

The Smart Home Technology Package features programmable lights, climate, and locks to the two Amazon Echo devices included in each home. Buyers can monitor their home remotely and program music, temperature and security settings.

Neighborhood GPS address is 7608 NE 182nd Ave, Vancouver, WA 98682 sales consultants are Andy Gilbert and Mark McDaniel. Andy can be reached at (360) 213-0808 and Mark can be reached at (877) 500-5675.

