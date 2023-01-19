OnPoint is New Main Squeeze of Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver has announced that OnPoint Community Credit Union is its new Main Squeeze & Presenting Sponsor. Lemonade Day’s mission is to empower youth to become future entrepreneurs, providing thousands of kids in Southwest Washington with real-world experience starting, owning, and operating their own businesses. “Helping young people start and operate their own businesses instills valuable life skills that will allow them to lead financially sustainable lives,” said Amy Reeves, Vice President, Southwest Washington Area Manager at OnPoint Community Credit Union. “Lemonade Day and OnPoint share a common purpose of building strong communities through financial education. We are honored to build on our partnership and look forward to engaging more local leaders of tomorrow.”

Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver recently evolved its curriculum by launching the My Lemonade Day App, a free digital experience that takes kids through the entrepreneurial journey. Participants learn how to create budgets, set profit-making goals, serve customers, repay investors, and give back to the community.

The program culminates with a showcase of the kids’ businesses featuring homemade or homegrown products. It takes place on Lemonade Day at the Junior Market (co-located with the Vancouver Farmers Market), which will be held in June 2023. Young entrepreneurs earned $25,000 at the June 2022 event. The profits—after contributions to a charity of choice—went directly into the pockets of 200 young chief executive officers from across the region.

Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver is brought to the community by the Greater Vancouver Chamber. “The Greater Vancouver Chamber is excited to expand on our partnership with OnPoint and continue awakening the entrepreneurial spirit in our region’s youth through this amazing educational program. It is inspiring to learn about OnPoint’s commitment to education and how they help our kids to be tomorrow’s leaders,” commented Janet Kenefsky, VP Operations for the Chamber, and City Director of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver.

OnPoint Community Credit Union has served Southwest Washington and Oregon since 1932. Ninety years later, OnPoint remains committed to serving communities across Southwest Washington and Oregon. This year, the locally-owned credit union is expected to donate over $2.2 million dollars to local non-profit organizations.

“We are confident that children will be the ultimate beneficiaries from this partnership and have the unique opportunity of learning directly from the experts how to apply for local micro-loans, open a bank account, learn healthy saving habits, and more,” added Kenefsky.

The My Lemonade Day App is a community-wide digital experience with an option for workbooks designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own businesses. After creating their business plan, these young entrepreneurs, between 6-16 years old, are ready to host their very own booth and sell their handmade or homegrown products at the Junior Market.

Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver invites young entrepreneurs to start their business journey today and sign up to be part of next year’s Junior Market, to be held Saturday, June 3rd, between 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Parents, mentors, teachers and youth leaders are encouraged to register participants online at VancouverUSA.com/Annual-Events/Lemonade-Day/.

Anyone can be involved in My Lemonade Day. These young entrepreneurs need mentors, investors, business partners, locations, volunteers, and customers. For more information about My Lemonade Day & Junior Market and sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Chamber at YourChamber@VancouverUSA.com or go to VancouverUSA.com/Annual-Events/Lemonade-Day/.