OnPoint Community Credit Union to open four Fred Meyer branches

OnPoint Community Credit Union recently announced it will open four new branches in Fred Meyer’s Burlingame, Scappoose, Hazel Dell and Salmon Creek stores in June 2021. OnPoint’s four new branches include the Burlingame Branch, located at 7555 SW Barbur Blvd., Scappoose Branch, located at 51501 Columbia River Hwy., Hazel Dell Branch, located at 7700 NE Highway 99, and the Salmon Creek Branch will move from its current location at 13023 NE Highway 99 to the Salmon Creek Fred Meyer store located at 800 NE Tenney Road. The final day of operations at the Northeast Highway 99 location will be May 28, 2021. OnPoint’s first day of operations at the Salmon Creek Fred Meyer will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021.



“Serving the community in a central location like Fred Meyer provides our members with seamless, one-stop access to our financial expertise and services,” said Rob Stuart, president and CEO, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “When developing a plan to achieve financial wellness, there is no better way than to meet with a financial advisor in-person, and our new branches allow more members that option. We look forward to deepening our service in Columbia County by opening our first branch to serve the Scappoose community.”



With these four openings, OnPoint will operate 47 branches in communities across Oregon and Southwest Washington. OnPoint plans to open eight additional branches within Fred Meyer stores in the coming months. These new branches and relocation are part of the largest branch expansion in the credit union’s history. In celebration of these latest openings, OnPoint will donate $10,000 to local organizations serving Clark County, Southwest Portland and Columbia County.



Each OnPoint in-store branch will provide members with a complete suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, consumer and commercial lending, mortgages, financial planning, ATM and notarization. OnPoint’s new branches will also offer existing and new members special grand opening offers through the end of the year, including a $200 bonus for new members who qualify.



OnPoint will create a total of 21.5 new jobs across these local economies with the opening of these four branches. Visit the Careers section of OnPoint’s website to learn more about becoming part of the OnPoint team.

