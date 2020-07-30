OnPoint Community Credit Union launches campaign to benefit area Boys & Girls Clubs

On Aug. 1, OnPoint Community Credit Union will launch its nonprofit Refer a Friend campaign, which donates $50 to local nonprofits for every friend, family or business associate who joins OnPoint within a specified period. The referring and new members will also both receive $50 from OnPoint and $50 will be donated to local Boys & Girls Clubs across the communities OnPoint serves. Refer a Friend benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs begins Aug. 1, 2020, and concludes on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

“Boys & Girls Clubs do essential work across Oregon and Southwest Washington,” said Rob Stuart, president and CEO of OnPoint Community Credit Union. “As our fight against systemic racism and COVID-19 continues, their work is more important than ever. We are proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs in the communities we serve at this critical time by engaging our members and inviting new people to join our purpose of building strong communities for all.”

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have enabled young people most in need to achieve bright futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 clubs serve more than 4.7 million young people through club membership and community outreach. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs every day during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

OnPoint raises an average of $40,000 for various organizations through each Refer a Friend nonprofit campaign. Funds raised by the campaign launching today will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs listed below, based on which branch the new member joins. Clubs will determine how they will use funds after the campaign concludes.

“OnPoint’s Refer a Friend campaign will provide meaningful support for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro (BGCP),” said Erin Hubert, BGCP CEO. “Serving our youth during a pandemic became exponentially more expensive overnight, given spacing restrictions and the cost of more resources needed to ensure the safety of our staff and youth. OnPoint’s support during this time will ensure we can continue to meet the needs of the families we serve by allowing us to pick up where schools leave off with much needed academic and social/emotional support. Perhaps most importantly, these funds will help us continue to feed thousands of youth throughout the program year.”

“OnPoint is an essential partner for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend,” said Juliana Williams, Director of Development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. “As our clubs and staff step up to fill the gap created by school closures and reduction in classroom time, our need for support from our community grows. We are deeply grateful for the Refer a Friend campaign, which will allow us to expand our service hours and staff to ensure that youth continue to build resilience and make positive choices in the face of increased adversity.”

For members who are interested in giving back, click here to learn more about OnPoint’s Refer a Friend campaigns.

