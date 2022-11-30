OnPoint Community Credit Union donate $100,000 to SW Washington and Oregon nonprofits

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced it will contribute a total of $100,000, which will be split amongst eight nonprofits that provide food and shelter relief to Oregonians and Southwest Washingtonians.

Blanchet House, Habitat for Humanity of Oregon and New Avenues for Youth will each use the $25,000 gift from OnPoint to advance their missions of providing food security, day shelter and valuable resources to underserved communities in the Portland metro area. OnPoint will provide $5,000 to each of the following regional nonprofits: The Giving Plate in Central Oregon, 15th Night in Eugene, FISH of Vancouver in Southwest Washington, Marion Polk Food Share in Salem and Yamhill Community Action Project in McMinnville.

“Our purpose as a community credit union is to build strong communities,” said Rob Stuart, OnPoint President and Chief Executive Officer. “We strive every day to live our purpose by partnering with organizations that address the most pressing needs of our communities. We are honored to partner with these eight incredible organizations as they work to make a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.”

In addition to the donations announced, OnPoint is also kicking off its holiday social giving campaign on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 9, OnPoint followers can nominate their favorite nonprofit to receive a donation from the credit union by following/liking OnPoint channels and sharing the nonprofit they support. From the pool of finalists with the most nominations, one organization will be named the grand prize winner of $5,000 and the next closest five organizations will each receive $2,500.

Participants can vote through the credit union’s social media channels by tagging OnPoint and using the #OnPointGiving hashtag or commenting on one of its social media posts.