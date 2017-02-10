Nominations sought for Clark County Green Awards

Clark County is now accepting nominations for the Green Awards, which recognize local individuals and businesses that promote environmental sustainability. The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

The Clark County Green Awards celebration is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, at the Kiggins Theatre (1011 Main St., Vancouver).

Green Business award categories include large employer, small employer and green product/service.

Categories for individuals are: Green Apple, for employees of a local school district who encourage environmental leadership in students; Green Volunteer, for individuals contributing to environmental protection and restoration in Clark County; and Green Neighbor, for residents who exemplify a sustainable lifestyle.

“The Green Awards celebrate environmental achievements and success stories throughout Clark County,” said Sarah Keirns, environmental outreach specialist. “We look forward to highlighting the businesses and community members whose environmental efforts will inspire others.”

Nomination forms can be found at www.clarkgreenbiz.com/green-awards.

