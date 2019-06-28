nLIGHT Launches 8kW Corona Fiber Laser

High-power semiconductor and fiber laser provider nLIGHT introduced the Corona CFX-8000, the latest high-power fiber laser in the Corona product family. Corona fiber lasers incorporate programmable beam characteristics to bring together the speed and cost advantages of traditional fiber lasers with the superior thick metal cutting of CO2 lasers.

Customer adoption of Corona at the 3kW to 5kW power nodes has exceeded the company’s expectations, and nLIGHT “has received initial orders for the new 6kW and 8kW solutions,” according to Jake Bell, nLIGHT general manager for industrial lasers.

nLIGHT Corona lasers allow end users to tune the size and shape of the output beam, all within the fiber. Users can choose from small diameter top-hat beams to large diameter donut-shaped beams, optimizing the beam to the needs of the specific application. Real-time beam tuning translates to the laser operating at full power without the cost, complexity, or reliability risks inherent to free-space optics or fiber combination solutions.

