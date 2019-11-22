nLIGHT acquires Colorado-based Nutronics

nLIGHT, Inc. announced the completion of the acquisition of privately held Nutronics Inc. for $17.5 million in cash and $15.8 million of restricted stock units (RSUs) that will be issued as part of ongoing employment agreements. Nutronics is a leading developer of coherently combined lasers and beam control systems for high-energy laser (HEL) systems serving the defense market. Based in Longmont, Colo., Nutronics was founded in 1995, and currently has 32 full-time employees.

The acquisition of Nutronics is projected to add between $25 million to $40 million to nLIGHT’s 2020 revenues. The transaction was funded through cash on nLIGHT’s balance sheet.

Comments

comments