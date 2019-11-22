nLIGHT acquires Colorado-based Nutronics

nLIGHT, Inc. announced the completion of the acquisition of privately held Nutronics Inc. for $17.5 million in cash and $15.8 million of restricted stock units (RSUs) that will be issued as part of ongoing employment agreements. Nutronics is a leading developer of coherently combined lasers and beam control systems for high-energy laser (HEL) systems serving the defense market. Based in Longmont, Colo., Nutronics was founded in 1995, and currently has 32 full-time employees.

The acquisition of Nutronics is projected to add between $25 million to $40 million to nLIGHT’s 2020 revenues. The transaction was funded through cash on nLIGHT’s balance sheet.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.